Tiger Shroff gets support from Baaghi 3 director Ahmed Khan against criticism for acting; 'Usko thodi Ardh Satya karni hai'

Tiger Shroff has been going through a rough patch in his career with back-to-back disappointments. But the actor is keeping his chin up and is working hard to come back stronger.

Meanwhile, choreographer-director Ahmed Khan who directed Tiger in Baaghi 3, has defended him against all the criticism, including his acting. While praising his good looks, action, and dancing skills, he said that Tiger has everything he needs to be a successful actor. Talking about his acting skills, he said that he's a commercial actor and won't be doing art films like Ardh Satya.

Ahmed Khan comes in support of Tiger Shroff

During a recent interview with Siddharth Kannan, Ahmed Khan was asked about the criticism Tiger Shroff has received in the past few years. The Baaghi 3 director said that the public has the right to say what they feel. However, speaking in Tiger's support, he said that when an actor is lagging, you can suggest they work harder. But in the case of Tiger, you have to tell him not to work hard.

Explaining his point, he said that Tiger is punctual on sets, never causes a problem, and does whatever he is asked to do. He further said that he has good looks, can dance well, and can do action, too. "Acting? Usko thodi Ardh Satya karni hai? ya usko thodi na Garam Masala, purani art film karni hai? (He doesn't need to worry about acting because he won't be doing art films like Ardh Satya and Garam Masala (1972 film))," he said.

Ahmed Khan said that when Tiger has tick-marked everything, he's a superhero without a cape. Talking about the bad phase, he said that every big star, including Amitabh Bachchan, has been through it, and it's a learning process. "You see, next year, he is out of it," said Khan.

Ahmed Khan & Tiger Shroff's work front

Ahmed Khan is currently working on his upcoming directorial Welcome To The Jungle, which features Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal, Raveena Tandon, Disha Parani, Lara Dutta, Jacqueline Fernandez, Shreyas Talpade and Tusshar Kapoor among others.

Meanwhile, Tiger Shroff will be next seen in Rohit Shetty's Singham Again. The film will have him in a pivotal role, while Ajay Devgn will be making a comeback as Singham. Also starring Akshay, Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, and Arjun Kapoor, it is slated to release on Diwali 2024.

Tiger Shroff is also working on Baaghi 4, which is scheduled to release in 2025.

