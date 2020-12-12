Tiger Shroff gets a wedding proposal from a UK fan; Says ‘Maybe in a few years, when I can support you’

Tiger Shroff, who enjoys a massive fan following worldwide, recently got a marriage proposal from a fan-based in the UK. The actor’s reply to her will leave you all impressed.

The handsome hunk Tiger Shroff is definitely one of the most promising actors in Bollywood and there are no second thoughts about it. Besides his acting prowess, the actor enjoys a huge fan base worldwide. Especially, his female fans are in awe of his dapper looks and leave no chance to gush about him. As we speak of this, the Baaghi star recently receives a wedding proposal from his fan based in the UK. Notably, Tiger’s reply to her will leave you all impressed.

During an ‘Ask Me Anything’ session on Instagram, the Student of the Year 2 actor started the session by telling his fans, “#askme in a bit Hellooo I know this is overdue so ask away and ill try and get back soon.” He was asked about multiple things, about his favourite actor, his fitness secrets, his favourite Tollywood star. But all of these, a female fan asking him to marry her caught everyone’s attention. A fan wrote, “Marry me. Come to the UK.” Tiger did not ignore it rather gave a sweet reply. He said, “Maybe in a few years, when I can support you…so much to learn and earn until then.”

Take a look at Tiger Shroff’s Instagram post:

During his AMA session with his fans, he also praised South star Allu Arjun. He said, "@alluarjunonline my fav tollywood hero wish I could move like him."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Tiger recently announced his next action drama titled Ganapath. He will also be seen in Heropanti 2 with Tara Sutaria. Besides this, he also has Baaghi 4 in the pipeline.

