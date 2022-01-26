Tiger Shroff on getting a chance to play patriotic character on screen: It’s too big a responsibility

Tiger Shroff is keeping busy these days as he has been shooting back to back for his upcoming films. While Tiger has managed to impress his fans with his stellar performances in the film, he was recently asked about his views on playing a patriotic character on screen.

When the ‘Student of the Year 2’ actor was asked if has any specific patriotic character in mind that he has always wanted to bring alive on the screen, Tiger told Bombay Times, “I don’t think I will be able to do justice to any real-life national hero, so I wouldn’t want to risk it. It’s too big a responsibility. Real-life heroes are truly one in a million.”

As India marks 73rd Republic Day today, Tiger Shroff recalled his childhood memories of celebrating this day. He said that as a child, he would go to many ‘chowkies’ in the neighbourhood with his father Jackie Shroff at 8 am as he would always be invited to hoist the flag. “I would sit on his shoulders and hoist the flag with him,” he said.

On the work front, Tiger will be next seen in Baaghi 4, Ganapath, and Rambo. In Ganapath, he will be reuniting with Kriti Sanon for the second time. Both had earlier worked in Heropanti which was also their debut film. Tiger is also preparing for the romantic action film Heropanti 2 which is a sequel of Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon 2014 film. The sequel movie will star Disha Patani in a pivotal role. Heropanti 2 is directed by Ahmed Khan and is bankrolled by Sajid Nadiadwala.

