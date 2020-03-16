Tiger Shroff gives Baaghi 3’s Ronnie a new twist as he urges fans to ‘wear a mask’ amid Coronavirus outbreak

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Tiger Shroff, who was last seen in Baaghi 3, urges his fans to wear a mask but with an interesting twist. Take a look:

Amid the rapidly spreading Coronavirus in India, Bollywood celebrities have decided to stay indoors and have been raising awareness about the outbreak. Several celebrities including Amitabh Bachchan, , , Kartik Aaryan etc have been urging the fans to stay safe and maintain hygiene to prevent the spread of COVID-19. And now Tiger Shroff has also joined the league and urged his fans to wear a mask amid the outbreak of this virus. However, his message came with an interesting twist.

The young heartthrob, who is currently basking in the success of Baaghi 3, shared a monochrome still from Ahmed Khan directorial. In the picture, Tiger was seen giving shirtless poses as he flaunted his perfectly ripped physique. Interestingly, this still happens to be from the climax scene of the action drama. However, this picture had an interesting twist as Tiger was seen wearing a mask. In the caption, Tiger asked his fans to stay safe amid the coronavirus outbreak. He wrote, “Be safe, everyone. Wear a mask.”

Take a look at Baaghi 3 star Tiger Shroff’s take on coronavirus:

Talking about the work front, after winning hearts with his performance as Ronnie in the third instalment of the Baaghi franchise, the superstar will be collaborating with Ahmed Khan once again for his next project. The actor-director duo will be working together on Sajid Nadiadwala’s Heropanti 2. Making the big announcement on social media, Tiger wrote, “This one is so special to me. Blessed and grateful to be carrying forward another franchise with my mentor sajid sir.”

