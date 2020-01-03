Tiger Shroff gives a flying start to 2020 as he joins his team in acing a flip and wishes fans happy new year

Tiger Shroff took to Instagram to share a video with his team. In the video, the War star is seen kicking off 2020 in style as he wishes his fans for the new year. Check it out.

The new year 2020 has kicked off in style for most of the Bollywood stars. Many of the stars who had gone on vacays are back in work mode. Tiger Shroff, who hadn’t wished fans till now, has managed to come up and give a flying start to his new year 2020. Known for his fitness, action and stunts, Tiger didn’t wish fans in a simple way. But rather chose a more fun and exciting way. The War star recently returned from Serbia after shooting for Baaghi 3.

On Friday, Tiger took to Instagram to share a video and wish fans in a unique way. In the video, we can see Tiger and his team acing a front flip in the air one by one on War’s song Jai Jai Shivshankar. One by one, each member of Team Tiger was seen performing a front flip and kicking off the new year in style. In the end, Tiger is seen perfectly nailing his front flip and joining his team to dance post it.

Tiger then goes onto flaunt his muscles and wish fans with his team, “happy new year.” Tiger shared the video and captioned it as, “Wishing everyone a flying start to the year @kuldeepshashi @nadeemakhtarparkour88 @swainvikram @rahulsuryavanshi27 @iamtusshi4u.”

Meanwhile, Tiger recently came back from Serbia after shooting for Baaghi 3. In the film, Tiger will return to his action avatar and will be seen romancing again. Riteish Deshmukh and Ankita Lokhande will be seen in the film too. Shraddha is playing an air hostess in the film. Often Tiger shared photos from the sets of Baaghi 3 in Serbia and gave his fans a glimpse of the action in store for them. Directed by Ahmed Khan, Baaghi is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and is slated to release in March 2020.

