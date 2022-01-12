Tiger Shroff gives a glimpse of his ‘action prep’ for Heropanti 2; WATCH

Tiger Shroff has been creating a massive buzz in the town courtesy her upcoming movie Heropanti 2. The movie happens to be the sequel of his debut movie Heropanti and will feature Tara Sutaria and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the lead. So far, it has been reported that Heropanti 2 will be having some high octane action sequences and the reports have got the fans quite excited about the movie. And now, adding on to fans excitement, Tiger has shared a glimpse of his preparation for the action sequences in the movie.

Taking to his Instagram story, Tiger shared a video of himself performing a stunt featuring multiple leg kicks with sticks in his hand. In the video, he was dressed in a grey vest and track pants and his messy hair were proof that he has been working quite hard on the action sequences for Heropanti 2. Tiger had captioned the video as, “Anybody need a fan #heropanti2 #actionprep #gotime”. Earlier, a source had exclusive told Pinkvilla that Tiger will be seen doing some mind boggling action sequences in Heropanti 2 wherein the actor will be seen performing a lot of car based stunts.

Take a look at Tiger Shroff’s video:

To note, Heropanti 2 will mark Tiger’s second collaboration with Tara Sutaria after Student of The Year 2. Besides, he had also worked with Nawazuddin in the 2017 release Munna Michael. Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and helmed by Ahmed Khan, Heropanti 2 will be releasing on Eid (April 29) this year.

