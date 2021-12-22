Tiger Shroff gives a glimpse of his eye injury as he shoots for Ganapath: Part 1; See Pic

Tiger Shroff came up with a thrilling surprise for his massive fan following when he had announced Ganapath: Part one. Also starring Kriti Sanon in the lead, the action thriller will feature Tiger in the titular role and it reported that he will be seen performing some breathtaking action sequences for the same. In fact, he had begun shooting for the movie in the UK over a month ago and has been working hard for Ganapath: Part 1

And while the Student of The Year 2 actor, who has been quite active on social media, is often seen sharing quirky videos on Instagram amid his shooting schedule. Now, as per the recent update, Tiger has got injured while shooting for Ganapath: Part 1. Yes! You read it right. The Heropanti has suffered an eye injury and he even gave a glimpse of the same on social. The pic featured Tiger having a swollen eye and a black and blue mark around his eye. He had captioned the image as, “Shit happens.. #Ganapath final countdownnn”.

Take a look at Tiger Shroff’s post:

Apart from Tiger and Kriti, Ganapath: Part 1 will also star Elli Avram in a key role. This isn’t all. Pinkvilla had exclusively learnt that the makers had approached Amitabh Bachchan to play Tiger’s father in the movie. “Tiger plays a boxer in the film, while his onscreen father too was a boxer in his earlier days. The character is an important part of the script, and the makers are keen to rope in Mr Bachchan for the role. However, they are yet to figure out the dates and the rest of the formalities. Meanwhile, a major portion of the film will be shot in the UK, and Tiger and Kriti both have reached London. The shoot is expected to go on for around two months,” a source close to the development was quoted saying.

