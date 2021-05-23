Tiger Shroff gives a shoutout to die hard fans on clocking 7 yrs in Bollywood: Without you guys I'm nothing

Tiger Shroff thanked his 'Tigerian army' who have been integral in supporting him and his journey in Bollywood.

It has been seven long years since Tiger Shroff made his debut with Heropanti and the actor has since then floored fans across the globe. Today, as he celebrates seven successful years in Bollywood, the actor reflected on his journey and thanked fans for showering him with immense love.

Speaking to ANI, Tiger said, "Looking back in time, I feel nothing but only and only gratitude, for all the crazy experiences and the love audiences have showered on me. Heropanti will always be a really special film to me, and I just want to thank Sajid sir, Sabbir sir who believed in me and also Kriti for being one of the best co-stars ever to debut with."

The actor then thanked his 'Tigerian army' who have been integral in supporting him and his journey. "Whatever I am today, whatever I have achieved is all because of the Tigerian army. Here’s a big shoutout and big virtual hug to all of them, without you guys I’m nothing!"

In a short span of time, Tiger has quickly established himself as one of Bollywood's bankable stars. From his insane dance moves to slick action films, Tiger has delivered several blockbuster hits at the box office. The success of Heropanti has led to the film's sequel for which Tiger recently finished shooting the first schedule. The sequel is currently slated to release on 3 December this year. Apart from Tiger, the sequel will also star Tara Sutaria in the lead role.

