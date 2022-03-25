Tiger Shroff gives a sneak peek at his drool-worthy abs while dancing to a song & we're looking

We can all agree that Tiger Shroff is one of Bollywood's outstanding dancers. He is well-known for his superb dancing abilities, and he has demonstrated some impressive dance maneuvres in his films. The Baaghi actor delights his Instagram followers with dance videos. The Heropanti actor recently shared a dancing video on his social media account, demonstrating his talents. As he grooved to a catchy beat, he was joined by choreographer and ‘guru’ Paressh Prabhakar Shirodkar. Oh, and you should definitely not miss the sneak peek of his perfect abs!

In the video, Tiger and Paressh perfectly danced and stole our hearts. Tiger was in a hot-neon outfit that suited him all too well. And of course, the climax moment, when he raised his shirt and flaunted his drool-worthy abs - well, it made our hearts stop! Along with the video, Tiger sweetly appreciated his choreographer as he met him after a while. He wrote, “@paresshss good seeing you guru ji againnnn after so long”. Um, okay we need a petition for Tiger to make more videos with his guru ji right now!

On the work front, Tiger Shroff will be next seen in the film Heropanti 2 alongside Tara Sutaria and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the lead. To note, Heropanti 2is the sequel of Tiger’s debut movie. He also has Ganapath which is an action-thriller film and is directed by Vikas Bahl. Besides these, Tiger has joined hands with Akshay Kumar for Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. The film will release on Christmas 2023.

