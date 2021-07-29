Tiger Shroff gives a sneak peek into his intense action sequence from Heropanti 2; VIDEO

Tiger Shroff keeps his fans entertained by posting his workout and dance videos. The actor has his fans stunned with his flexible body gymnast tricks. The War actor is currently shooting for his upcoming movie Heropanti 2 with Tara Sutaria. He has been giving us glimpses from his set life and making fans curious about this film. Action sequences and Tiger Shroff go hand in hand. So it goes without saying that the young lad will have quite many action sequences in his upcoming movie. It looks like they are so intense that the Heropanti 2 actor has to warm up in between shoots.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Tiger Shroff posted a video of him practising some stunt scene with one of his teammates. The actor can be seen in a defensive mode at first, and then he can be seen fighting back. From hand kicks to flying kicks, Tiger can be seen in his best form. The actor is dressed in formals. Blue trousers and a white shirt makes him look dapper. Tiger captioned this video as, “Keeping my body warm in between one of the most challenging sequences ive done…you guys gonna love whats coming #climax action #heropanti2.”

Check it out:

Well, it looks like Tiger Shroff just gave us all a sneak peek into his action sequence from Heropanti 2. If this was just the trailer, then imagine what the entire movie is going to be like.

Fans enjoy watching Tiger Shroff and the action sequences in his movies, and we are sure that he is working really hard to stand true to their expectations.

Did this video get your expectations high?

