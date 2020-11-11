Tiger Shroff gives a sneak peek of his shirtless 'dress code' for next few days & leaves fans gawking; See Pic

Tiger Shroff took to social media to share a stunning photo from a tropical beach paradise as he landed. The Baaghi 3 star had jetted off from Mumbai this morning.

Actor Tiger Shroff jetted out of Mumbai on Wednesday morning and left fans wondering about his destination. But, it looks like fans would not have to wonder long as the Baaghi 3 actor took to his Instagram handle as soon as he landed and shared a glimpse of the tropical paradise where he would be staying for the next few days. With it, Tiger even shared a glimpse of his 'dress code' for the next few days while spending time at the beachy destination and well, fans surely loved it.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Tiger dropped a stunning photo as he got off the seaplane. In the photo, the Baaghi 2 star is seen clad in just his trousers and a pair of sunglasses. The handsome star flaunted his washboard abs in the photo while having his tee and mask in his hand and left the internet swooning over his fit bod. Sharing the photo, Tiger mentioned that it would be his dress code for the next couple of days.

As soon as Tiger shared the photo, fans started dropping sweet comments on the same. Shroff's sister Krishna hinted at joining him on the 13th of this month in the comments. Tiger shared the photo and wrote, "Dress code for the next couple days thanks for the ride here @transmaldivian #TMA."

Take a look at Tiger Shroff's post:

Meanwhile, on the work front, this week Tiger shared the first look of his action-thriller, Ganapath-Part 1. The teaser poster left fans intrigued by his badass avatar in the same. The film will be helmed by Vikas Bahl and produced by Vashu Bhagnani. It is aimed for a 2022 release. Apart from this, Tiger will be seen in Heropanti 2 with Tara Sutaria. It will be helmed by Ahmed Khan and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. It will be released on July 16, 2021.

Also Read|PHOTOS: Disha Patani dons a blue attire while Tiger Shroff goes all black as they jet off from Mumbai airport

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×