Tiger Shroff gives a twist to John Abraham’s Main Nai Tuttna song; Sends best wishes ahead of Attack release

John Abraham is creating a lot of buzz these days, courtesy of his upcoming movie Attack. Also starring Jacqueline Fernandez and Rakul Preet Singh in the lead, the movie happens to be a complete action entertainer and has been one of the most anticipated releases of the year. After winning hearts with an intriguing trailer, the team is busy promoting the movie these days and are leaving no stone unturned for the same. However, this time, John’s Attack is making headlines for a different reason as Tiger Shroff just gave a twist to its popular track Main Nai Tuttna.

Taking to his Instagram account, Tiger shared a compilation of his gym workout videos wherein he was seen doing some exercise for his biceps. Dressed in a black jacket and track pants, the Student of The Year 2 actor was certainly dishing out major fitness goals. The video had the song Main Nai Tuttna being played in the background. In the caption, Tiger sent best wishes to John, Rakul, and the entire team of Attack. He wrote, “#MainNaiTuttna #Attack #AttackChallenge. Thanks @rakulpreet for the challenge and all the best for your upcoming release! So here you go!! I further nominate the amazing @samantharuthprabhuoffl and my brother and producer @jackkybhagnani to show their versions!”

Check out Tiger Shroff’s post here:

Helmed by Lakshya Raj Anand, Attack is slated to release on April 1. Recently, John had also opened up on the plans for the second installment of the franchise and said, “We intend to make a part 2. We have got a script ready. You can only decide to make a part 2 when the studio part is on board. When you see our film, you will realise that our film needs to take the story forward”.

Also Read: Attack: John Abraham opens up on plans for the second installment; Says ‘We have got a script ready’