Tiger Shroff gives us a sneak peek into his singing prep for Casanova; Disha Patani goes ‘wow’

Tiger Shroff has been garnering accolades for his foot-tapping peppy track Casanova which happens to be his second single after Unbelievable. And now the actor has shared an interesting preparation video of his recently released song. Take a look

The handsome hunk Tiger Shroff left everyone in awe of him as he showed off his singing talent, and killer dance moves in his recently released single Casanova. The music video is also loved by the masses for the actor’s ripped physique and for the peppy music. While the Baaghi star has been receiving praise from everyone, he has recently dropped a video wherein he gives us a glimpse of his singing preparation. Needless to say, it speaks volumes about the hard work that he has put in.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Tiger has shared a video along with a thankful note for his talented teacher for 'having patience.' Sharing the prep video, he wrote, “Heres a little sneak into some of the prep i did for #casanova with my amazingly talented singing teacher @suzanne_dmello thank you mam for having patience with a beginner like me full video of our prep will be out on my channel soon.” In the video, we can see the War actor rehearsing as he croons the lines with his music teacher sitting next to him. Notably, his rumoured girlfriend , who can’t stop gushing over the track, has dropped a comment with fire emojis. She wrote, Wowww.”

Take a look at Tiger Shroff’s Instagram post below:

On a related note, previously had lauded the song and said he is “Loving It” in an Instagram post. Disha had also showered heaps of praises on the peppy track that has been directed by Punit Malhotra.

To note, Tiger has made his debut as a singer last year with the single Unbelievable.

