Tiger Shroff goes ‘Bhankas’ as he backflips in THIS workout video and leaves Disha Patani and her sis in awe

Tiger Shroff took to Instagram a day back and shared a video in which he can be seen nailing black flips that left his close friend Disha Patani and her sister Khushboo Patani impressed. Check it out.

A day back, Baaghi 3’s new song Bhankas featuring Tiger Shroff and was launched and it left the internet grooving to the tunes of Bappi Lahiri all over again. Post the release of the track, Tiger also shared a workout video to show his excitement for the release of Baaghi 3’s song. While often Tiger shares his workout videos on social media, the latest one surely is getting a lot of attention from fans as it is one crazy gym video. Even and her sister Khushboo Patani couldn’t stop themselves from liking it.

Tiger shared a video in which he can be seen acing a backflip. However, the actor made the video on a loop which makes everyone see Tiger doing back to backflips in the same. Clad in a black vest with matching track pants, the Baaghi 3 actor surely seemed to be going ‘Bhankas’ with happiness on the release of his film’s new song. While Disha liked the video, her sister Khushboo Patani commented on it. She wrote, “Oh my god what was that .classic.”

Tiger captioned the video as, “Going #bhankas today!” Meanwhile, Disha also reacted to Tiger and Shraddha’s song Bhankas and called it ‘Awesome’ a day back.

Check out Tiger’s video and Disha’s sister’s reaction:

Meanwhile, Baaghi 3’s promotions are in full swing and often Tiger and Shraddha are snapped in the city while heading out together. Baaghi 3 also stars Riteish Deshmukh, Ankita Lokhande and Jackie Shroff. The action in the trailer left fans in awe of Tiger’s stunts. Baaghi 3’s first song Dus Bahane and now, the new one, Bhankas are doing well on musical charts. Directed by Ahmed Khan, Baaghi 3 is all set to hit the screens on March 6, 2020.

