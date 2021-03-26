Tiger Shroff goes shirtless to cool off in the summer heat; Sister Krishna says 'any excuse to take it off'

Tiger Shroff took to social media to drop a photo of himself in a shirtless avatar. The Baaghi 3 star left fans gawking with his toned body. However, his sister Krishna Shroff had a cheeky comment for the post.

Among the stars with an enviable body in the showbiz, Tiger Shroff's name shines right at the top. The fitness lover star always keeps up with his strict diet and workout regimen and leaves the internet in awe with videos of his intense workout and stunts. Not just Tiger, his sister Krishna Shroff too loves to sweat it out at the gym and it would not be wrong to call them both fitness lover siblings of Bollywood. However, recently, when Tiger Shroff shared a shirtless photo flaunting his muscles, Krishna could not resist dropping a hilarious comment.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Tiger shared a photo in a shirtless avatar. The Baghi 3 star is seen only wearing jeans and a cool pair of sunglasses in the same. He is seen flaunting his lean muscles in the frame and seeing the same, everyone was left in awe. Tiger mentioned the 'hot' weather in his caption to indicate why he went shirtless for the photo. However, Krishna had her own hilarious take on her brother's reason to go shirtless. She also felt that she could relate with her brother's caption.

Sharing the photo, Tiger wrote, "It's hot af outside @shariquealy." Krishna wrote, "Any excuse to take it off... I feel ya."

Take a look:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Tiger will be seen next in Heropanti 2 with Tara Sutaria. The film is helmed by Ahmed Khan and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. Besides this, Tiger also has Ganapath with Kriti Sanon. The film is being directed by Vikas Bahl and a few weeks back, Kriti's badass look as Jassi was revealed on social media.

