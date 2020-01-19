Tiger Shroff grooves to Chris Brown's song New Flame and we just can't keep calm; Watch video

Tiger Shroff was showing off his killer dance moves on Chris Brown's song New Flame which made his sister Krishna Shroff comment with fire emojis.

Tiger Shroff made his debut with the movie Heropanti back in the year 2014 and within short spam has been able to establish himself as an action hero in the Bollywood film industry. He is amongst the Gen – Y category of celebs who enjoy a massive fan following all over the country. The actor, who was busy shooting for his upcoming film Baaghi 3 is back in the city. Tiger is quite active on social media and keeps updating his fans about the titbit of his love.

We all know Tiger's love for action and dance. The actor can make any girl and boy go weak on their knees with his amazing dancing skills. Recently, Tiger was showing off his killer dance moves on Chris Brown's song New Flame. The Baaghi actor like always is dancing like a pro and is enjoying his moment while dancing. His love for dance is purely seen in his face and steps. Sharing the video, Tiger wrote, "Fam jam...back at it with my fav #chrisbrown#newflame @paresshss @chrisbrownofficial." Sister Krishna Shroff commented with hearts on the post and not only she but even singer and rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh has commented with fire emojis on the post.

Check out Tiger Shroff's post here:

Talking about Baaghi 3, the movie also stars , Riteish Deshmukh, Ankita Lokhande, Israeli actor Jameel Khoury, stunt master-turned-actor Ivan Kostadinov and Raazi fame Jaideep Ahlawat. Directed by Ahmed Khan, the film is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and has been shot in Serbia. Baaghi 3 will release in March 2020.

