Tiger Shroff grooves into a new week with his cool moves as he dances with his mask on; Watch Video

Tiger Shroff took to social media to share a video of dancing to the tunes of a single instrument. The Baaghi 3 star's quirky moves as he danced with his mask on will leave you impressed.

If there is one actor in Bollywood who has managed to make a place for himself in people's hearts with his performance on screen as well as with his dance moves, it is Tiger Shroff. The Baaghi 3 star is known for his amazing dance moves and every time he shakes a leg in a video, fans go berserk. From grooving to Micheal Jackson's numbers to his own tunes, Tiger has been winning the internet, one dance video at a time. And once again, he shared a video where he showed off his agility in his moves and left fans gawking.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Tiger shared a video where he is seen dancing to the tunes of an instrument. But what caught our attention was the fact that he was shaking a leg with choreographers with his mask on. Clad in a vest and track pants, the handsome star wooed his way into people's hearts with his smooth moves to the tunes of an instrument. Seeing the star groove, several fans left compliments in the comment section for the star.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Tiger wrote, "Dancing with this beast @jueevaidya again @swainvikram." The star often shares stunning dance videos on social media that serve as inspiration for all his fans.

Take a look at Tiger Shroff's dance video:

Meanwhile, Tiger is currently spending time in the Maldives on a vacay. The actor has been sharing photos and videos of enjoying the Maldivian blues on his social media handle. On the work front, Tiger will be seen in an actioner Ganapath-Part 1. The film is helmed by Vikas Bahl and produced by Vashu Bhagnani. The release of the film is targeted for 2022. Besides this, he also has Heropanti 2 with Tara Sutaria. The film will be helmed by Ahmed Khan and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. It is slated to release on July 16, 2021.

