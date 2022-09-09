Tiger Shroff has a quirky wish for Akshay Kumar on his birthday; Shares a still from 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan'

Akshay Kumar is a name that doesn’t need an introduction. He is one of the busiest actors in Bollywood and has an interesting line-up of films ahead. The actor has been ruling the industry for several decades now and he has delivered several blockbuster movies. He celebrates his birthday today and celebrities, friends and fans have flooded social media with wishes for Khiladi Kumar. Now, Tiger Shroff, who is all set to collaborate with Akshay for Bade Miyan Chote Miyan has wished him.

The Heropanti actor shared a new still from Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and penned a quirky wish that read: "BADE ke 'BADE DIN' par CHOTE ka ek CHOTA HAPPY BIRTHDAY post. Happy birthday @akshaykumar #BMCM #OG #khiladi." In the photo, both Akshay and Tiger are seen holding their guns. Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff are uniting for the first time ever in Ali Abbas Zafar's upcoming film. The film, which is slated to release on Christmas 2023, has the same title as the 1998 classic, which starred Amitabh Bachchan and Govinda in lead roles. But it is unclear if it is a remake.