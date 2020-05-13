Tiger Shroff has a cool birthday wish for ‘devilishly handsome’ SOTY 2 director Punit Malhotra; See PHOTOS

Tiger Shroff took to Instagram to share a birthday wish for Student Of The Year 2 director, Punit Malhotra. Along with it, Tiger also shared throwback photos from the shoot of the film. Check it out.

Birthdays are a special occasion for anyone and when it comes to Bollywood stars, they like to make it even more amazing for their friends. Speaking of this, Tiger Shroff penned a cool birthday wish for his Student Of The Year 2 director on his special day on social media. Tiger worked in the 2019 film starring him with Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria. The film managed to impress the younger crowd and Punit’s direction was loved. With SOTY 2, Tara and Ananya debuted in Bollywood.

On the occasion of Punit’s birthday, Tiger took to Instagram to share some cool and fun behind-the-scenes photos with the director and penned a sweet birthday wish for him. In one of the photos, we can see Tiger and Punit standing on a hill with the latter showing off his abs to the former. In another photo, Tiger and Punit seem to be standing on the sets of SOTY 2 and the two are seen laughing while looking at each other. Tiger also wrote a note for his director.

Also Read|Ananya Panday pens a sweet birthday note for SOTY 2 director Punit Malhotra & shares a goofy BTS pic with him

Tiger wrote, “Happy birthday to my devilishly handsome stand in/director @punitdmalhotra. Have an amazing year ahead.” On the other photo, Tiger captioned, “The beast unleashed @punitdmalhotra.” After Ananya Panday, Tiger penned a sweet note for his director and wished him on the special day. Apart from this, , and others penned sweet birthday wishes for Punit.

Check out Tiger’s birthday wish for Punit Malhotra:

Meanwhile, Tiger shared throwback photos and videos a few days back when Student Of The Year 2 completed a year. His last film was Baaghi 3 and his next film will be Heropanti 2. The film will be helmed

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×