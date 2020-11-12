Tiger Shroff has netizens swooning over his pool photos; Says 'Either I've has grown or my shorts have shrunk'

Tiger Shroff has shared his amazing pool pictures on social media and it has left everyone in awe. Check out the photos.

Tiger Shroff has been quite active on social media these days. From sharing his shirtless pictures to posting videos of performing backflips, the actor is keeping his fans updated about his personal and professional life. Currently, Tiger is holidaying in Maldives and is making the most of it. Earlier, he shared a glimpse of the tropical paradise where he would be staying for the next few days. With it, he also shared a glimpse of his 'dress code' for the next few days while spending time at the beachy destination.

Recently, the 30-year-old actor shared few pictures from the pool with a hilarious caption. Sharing his pool pictures on Instagram, he wrote, “Pls excuse the yellow hot pants Either ive grown or my shorts have shrunk this lockdown @intercontinental_maldives #islandlife #intercontinentalmaldives #intercontinentallife.” In the picture, Tiger can be seen showing off his ripped physique and toned abs. The pictures have taken the internet by storm with netizens going all gaga over it.

Check out Tiger Shroff’s Instagram post:

Meanwhile on the work front, Tiger is gearing up for his next action-thriller Ganapath-Part 1. Sharing his first look from the film, he wrote, “Yaaron ka yaar hu, dushmano ka baap hu! Presenting #GanapathFirstLook.” The poster left everyone intrigued by his badass avatar in the same. The film will be helmed by Vikas Bahl and is produced by Vashu Bhagnani. The film is aimed for a 2022 release. The dashing actor also has Heropanti 2 with gorgeous Tara Sutaria in the pipeline.

