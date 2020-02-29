Tiger Shroff on having a crush on Shraddha Kapoor during school: Wasn’t a Baaghi back then to confess

Baaghi 3 starring Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor is directed by Ahmed Khan and the film is set to hit the theatres on March 6, 2020.

Who wouldn’t have a crush on Aashiqui 2 actress because such is her beauty and charm that there’d be hardly anyone who’d dislike her. Besides her million fans, it comes as no surprise that back in the day, Tiger Shroff, too, had a crush on Shraddha. That’s right! During the promotions of Baaghi 3, Tiger Shroff confessed that back in the day, during their school days, this Heropanti actor had a major crush on Shraddha Kapoor. But knowing Tiger and his coyness, he never mustered the courage to express his feeling for Shraddha and as a result, she never found out about his feelings. And when Tiger added that the thought of confessing his feelings to Shraddha never crossed his mind since as Tiger says, he was not a rebel read Baaghi back then.

Earlier, when , and Shraddha were promoting Remo D’Souza’s Street Dancer 3D, even Varun had admitted to having a crush on Shraddha Kapoor during their college days. Well, looks like, everyone, literally everyone, had a crush on Shraddha but won’t it be interesting to find out as to whom did Shraddha have a crush on.

This is the second time that Tiger and Shraddha are working together, for the two were seen together in Baaghi, and talking about Baaghi 3, Tiger had said that he had never been so scared of doing action as he was during baaghi 3. “Everyday I used to wake up anxious for the challenges the day ahead had to offer and every night I used to be carried to my room by my amazing team,” Tiger had said. Baaghi 3 is the third instalment of the action-thriller franchise Baaghi. Baaghi 3 is directed by Ahmed Khan and the film is set to hit the theatres on March 6, 2020.

