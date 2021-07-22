Tiger Shroff hints at getting action ready for Heropanti 2 while showing his 6 pack abs

Tiger Shroff always makes a million hearts skip their beats with his workout posts or his dance posts. His Instagram handle is full of posts that will leave you speechless and stunned. This young actor knows what his fans love and never fails to give them a sneak peek into his fitness regime. Well, yet again, we are sure that the actor’s recent post will take your breath away. Also, you might get a glimpse of his chiselled body before you see it in his upcoming movie Heropanti 2.

Tiger Shroff is prepping for his upcoming movie, and with what we get from his post, he might be all set to begin shooting for Heropanti 2. Yes! You heard that right. Tiger took to his Instagram handle and posted a small clip of him working on his biceps by lifting dumbles in what appears to be his Vanity van. A member of his team stands behind him and counts as the Tiger lifts his dumbles, whereas the other member can be seen shooting the video.

Check it out:

Tiger Shroff has captioned this video as, “Getting action ready after a while…#heropanti2.” Now with this caption, it appears as if Tiger is all set to start shooting for Heropanti 2.

We are sure that all his fans will be jumping with joy to hear this. Already a lot of fans have taken to the comments section to shower love on him.

Tiger Shroff’s body looks perfect with not even an inch of fats anywhere. His abs will surely motivate fans to hit the gym.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Krishna Shroff opens up on her equation with Tiger Shroff: Growing up with him is motivational