Tiger Shroff on his bond with father Jackie Shroff: He’d always save me; He was my hero and still is

Tiger Shroff opens up on his bond with dad Jackie Shroff and reveals his reaction to his first film Heropanti.

Tiger Shroff is basking in the glory of being called the new age action hero in Bollywood. His last film War was a rage at the Box Office and the actor is now looking forward to his upcoming release Baaghi 3. Meanwhile, the actor has also unveiled the first look poster of Heropanti 2 and has left the fans beaming with excitement. Getting back to where he began his filmy career from, Tiger is all set to turn his debut film Heropanti into a franchise with its part 2.

Talking about his films to Mumbai Mirror, the actor also opened up on his bond with his dad Jackie Shroff and reminisced a fond childhood memory with him. He told the daily that as a child whenever he did not wish to go to school, he would wake up early and cuddle up against his dad Jackie Shroff. When his mom Ayesha tried to pull him and get him ready for school, he would hug his dad tighter that would end up his father allowing him to stay back home.

He admits that he got away with a lot of things owing to his father. Tiger called him his hero and said that he still sees him the same way. He also revealed father Jackie Shroff's reaction seeing him make his debut in Bollywood with Heropanti. Tiger stated that his father is not very expressive. When he saw Heropanti, he described it in a few words saying that Tiger passed the exam and lauded him with his trademark dialogue 'Bindaas'.

Also Read: Baaghi 3: Tiger Shroff on his rapport with Disha Patani: She is very easy going and has no tantrums

Credits :Times Of India

Read More