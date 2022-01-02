Tiger Shroff hits the gym right after returning from Maldives vacay with Disha Patani; WATCH

Rumoured couple Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff have returned from their Maldives vacation. The couple was spotted at the airport on Saturday where they were seen twinning in blue. During their vacation, both had posted a lot of pictures on social media but not together but it was enough for fans to guess. To note, the couple has still not made their relationship official. And now after coming back from the New Year vacation, the actor has straight hit the gym.

Tiger is a fitness lover and always shares his workout session videos on Instagram. Today, he took to his Instagram stories and shared a video in which he is seen doing a flying kick stunt and it is no surprise that he has nailed it. The actor is dressed in loose track pants with a t-shirt. He has not captioned the video. Extending his New Year wishes to the fans, Tiger had shared stunning pics of himself flaunting ripped physique as he walked out of a door.

He had written, “May the light fall upon you and your families always. Happy new year #2022”. Disha took to the comment section and dropped fire emoticons for the actor.

On the work front, Tiger has recently wrapped the shooting of his much talked about Ganapath: Part 1 with Kriti Sanon. Helmed by Vikas Bahl, the movie is slated to release on Christmas 2022. Well, the actor will be soon starting the next shooting schedule of Heropanti 2 co-starring Tara Sutaria.

