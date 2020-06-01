Tiger Shroff hopes to be a part of Hrithik Roshan’s War sequel; Ready to be background dancer in Ghungroo 2.0

Tiger Shroff and Hrithik Roshan won a million hearts when they collaborated for the first time in Siddharth Anand’s War.

Tiger Shroff and have been two of the biggest action stars in the Bollywood and they both enjoy a massive fan following. And when the two heartthrobs collaborated for the first time for Siddharth Anand’s 2019 directorial War, it was a cinematic treat for the audience. The movie, which also featured Vaani Kapoor, was one of the biggest blockbusters of 2019 and the fans were in awe of Hrithik aka Kabir and Tiger aka Khalid’s chemistry. Interestingly, given the stupendous success of War, there have been speculations about the movie’s sequel.

While the makers are yet to make an official announcement about War sequel, Tiger has expressed his desire to be a part of the sequel. The Heropanti actor spoke about it after a fan quizzed Vaani about her experience of working with him. To this, the Befikre actress tagged Tiger and asked him if he enjoyed working with him in War. Replying to Vaani’s question, the Baaghi 3 actor stated, “Hopefully both of us come back to life for the sequel and I can be a background dancer in Ghungroo 2.0 behind you and Kabir.”

To note, Tiger and Vaani’s character, i.e Khalid and Naina respectively, were killed as the story progressed in War and came with interesting twists for the audience. Well, the superstar has certainly made his stand clear about the War sequel, we wonder if the makers are listening to it.

As of now, Tiger has been roped in for Heropanti 2 which is an upcoming sequel of his debut movie Heropanti. The movie will be helmed by Ahmed Khan and will be bankrolled by Sajid Nadiadwala.

