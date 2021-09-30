Tiger Shroff is 'Hungry af' as he flaunts his chiselled jawline, ripped biceps in latest PHOTO

Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff, who is one of the fittest actors in Bollywood, on Thursday treated fans to a stunning close-up picture showcasing his chiselled jawline and muscular biceps. He flaunted his chiselled physique as he posed for the camera. He set the Internet on fire with his latest Instagram stories in which he is seen flaunting off his well-built body. Recently, he had shared a video of him doing a flying kick stunt and leaving his fans in awe.

The picture sees the Heropanti 2 star looking off the camera as he donned a straight face while flaunting his body. The actor's ripped biceps are on display as he opted to wear a pink colour t-shirt. He is also wearing sunglasses and completed the look with a chain. For caption, the actor wrote, “Hungry af’. To note, he has announced the release of his next film Heropanti 2 and it is releasing next year during Eid weekend. Tara Sutaria will be seen in the lead role.

The movie is being directed by Ahmed Khan, who also directed Tiger's last release, Baaghi 3. The film's music will be composed by A R Rahman, with the lyrics penned by Mehboob.

Apart from this, Tiger also has 'Baaghi 4', 'Ganpath' co-starring Kriti Sanon in the pipeline. Ganpath will mark his reunion with the actress for a second time. Both were seen in Heropanti which was their debut film too. Tiger also has Rambo in his kitty.

