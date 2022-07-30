Tiger Shroff hypes up Disha Patani and Ek Villain Returns cast amid breakup rumours; See HERE

Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani have made it to the headlines lately due to the reports of their breakup. As reportedly Hindustan Times, Disha and Tiger apparently parted ways after 6 years of relationship. Now, amid rumours of their break, Disha's film Ek Villain Returns was released and Tiger, who has been a cheerleader for her, didn't refrain from hyping her up. The Heropanti 2 star took to social media to give a shoutout to the team.

Tiger Shroff gives a shoutout to Disha's Ek Villain Returns

Ek Villain Returns also stars Arjun Kapoor, Tara Sutaria and John Abraham apart from Disha. On Saturday, Tiger took to his handle and shared a poster featuring the stars of the film and wished Disha and others. Sharing the poster, Tiger wrote, "What a gripping movie and fantastic performances by the whole cast congrats guys!" He ended the note with a fire and heart emoticon and tagged Disha, Arjun, John, Tara and Mohit Suri. Disha took note of it and reposted it on her Instagram story.

Jackie Shroff on Disha and Tiger's break up

Recently, when the rumours of Disha and Tiger's break up came in, Jackie Shroff stepped in and spoke to the Bombay Times. The senior star said that both Disha and Tiger are friends and he's seen them hang out together. Senior Shroff had also said that he doesn't keep a track of his son's life. He had told the publication, "They (Tiger and Disha) have always been friends and are still friends. I have seen them go out together. I feel that they are thick buddies. They spend time with each other besides work." He had also said that he and Ayesha Shroff share a great bond with Disha as well.

Another report recently by Etimes claimed that Tiger and Disha may have broken up as the latter was ready to take their relationship to the next level but the former was not. A friend of the former couple told the publication, "Disha wanted shaadi but Tiger was not ready to commit to a matrimonial relationship for now."

Meanwhile, Disha and Tiger have kept mum on the rumours and have been busy with work. Disha is receiving rave reviews for her performance in Ek Villain Returns. She will now be seen in Yodha with Sidharth Malhotra. On the other hand, Tiger will be seen in Ganapath with Kriti Sanon, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan with Akshay Kumar and Screw Dheela.

