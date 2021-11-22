Tiger Shroff is impeccable in THIS throwback VIDEO as he grooves to Michael Jackson’s beats

It is no secret that Tiger Shroff is a man of many skills. Apart from essaying roles on the screen, the actor is also a fitness enthusiast, who has some noteworthy action moves up his sleeve. He sings too, but it’s his smooth dancing skills that have fans swooning over him. Tiger, who is quite an avid social media user, often treats fans to glimpses of his awesome dancing skills which leave them wanting for more. Speaking of which, a few moments back tonight, Tiger took to his Instagram stories and shared a couple of videos flaunting his Michael Jackson moves, and it’s something you should not miss.

A few moments back, Tiger Shroff took to his Instagram stories and dropped a couple of videos of him dancing to none other than the legend Michael Jackson’s beats. In the first video shared by Tiger, we see his silhouette as he stands behind a screen and holds the classic MJ pose, before showcasing some more of the iconic dance movements. Sharing this video, he captioned it, “#Throwback #MJMondays (purple heart emoji)”. In the second video, the Baaghi actor is seen slaying the dance style on stage, donning a blue shirt, white trousers, and a hat.

Click HERE to watch Tiger Shroff’s videos.

Here are screengrabs from Tiger’s Instagram stories:

On the work front, Tiger recently completed shooting for Heropanti 2, where he will be sharing screen space with Tara Sutaria. He is currently busy shooting for Ganapath, featuring him and Kriti Sanon.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Tiger Shroff flaunts his chiseled abs as he shoots for Ganapath; Disha Patani has a perfect reaction