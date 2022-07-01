Is Tiger Shroff injured on set? His recent video post an action sequence hints so

Tiger Shroff has been the new action star of Bollywood and there are no second thoughts about it. The actor, who made his debut with Heropanti, has successfully carved a niche for himself as an action hero with his performances in movies like War, Baaghi franchise, Heropanti 2 etc. And now, Tiger is once again making the headlines for his recent Instagram post which is apparently from the sets of his upcoming action entertainer.

Tiger has shared a boomerang video apparently shot post an action sequence. In the video, the Student of The Year 2 actor was dressed in a white vest and he had marks of injury on his head, nose and arm. He had captioned the video as, “This ones going to be one to rem…ouch”. Though he didn’t divulge in details about the sequence or if he got injured on sets, his video did leave the fans worried and they did express concern in the comment section.

Check out Tiger Shroff’s video here:

Take a look at comments on Tiger Shroff’s post:

Meanwhile, Tiger has some interesting movies in the pipeline. He will be seen working with Kriti Sanon in Ganapath Part 1 wherein he will be playing the role of a boxer. The movie will mark his second collaboration with Kriti after their debut film Heropanti and is slated to release on Christmas this year. Besides, he will also be seen collaborating with Akshay Kumar for the first time for Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. Helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the movie is set to release on Christmas next year.