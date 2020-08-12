  1. Home
Tiger Shroff jumps 5.7ft high but blames it on the cake for not going higher; Watch throwback video

On the work front, Tiger Shroff was last seen on screen in Baaghi 3 opposite Shraddha Kapoor and the film was directed by Ahmed Khan
When it comes to fitness, there ain’t nobody in Bollywood that can give competition to Tiger Shroff and we are sure all his contemporaries will agree to it because boy, nobody got a body just as chiseled as Tiger’s. Thanks to social media, Tiger Shroff often shares sneak-peek of his workout sessions and today, this Heropanti actor shared a throwback video wherein he is seen perfecting a 5.7 feet high jump. Well, and alongside the video, he joked that he could have gone even higher had he not consumed cake a day before.

Alongside the video, Tiger wrote, “Monkey bizz...5.7 ft cleared, could go higher if it wasnt for all that cake last night.” Soon after, Hrithik Roshan’s ex-wife, Sussanne Khan, Bosco Martis and others left comments praising the actor for his fitness. That said, a few days back, when Disha Patani celebrated her lockdown birthday at Tiger’s house with his family, Tiger was snapped chilling in his balcony and when the paparazzi papped Tiger, he treated them to vada pao and candies. That’s right! On the festival of Rakshabandhan, since sister Krishna Shroff is currently in Australia with beau, she made sure to leave behind a rakhi for Tiger so that he could tie it on the festival and taking to Instagram, Tiger shared a glimpse of the rakhi.

On the work front, Tiger was last seen on screen in Baaghi 3, directed by Ahmed Khan, and while the film opened to good collections, the film suffered due to the lockdown. Next, Tiger Shroff will be seen in the sequel to Heropanti.

