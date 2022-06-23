Tiger Shroff keeps it casual and comfy as he gets spotted at the airport; PICS

Tiger Shroff is one of the talented actors in B-town who enjoys a massive fan following on social media. Apart from being an actor, Tiger is known for his fitness, dance moves, workout videos, style quotient, and martial arts sessions. Meanwhile, the Heropanti actor was spotted at the airport on Wednesday. Looking as ripped as ever, Tiger posed for the paparazzi in style. In the pictures, Tiger sported a black comfy vest paired with light-blue casual trousers adding sunglasses and white sneakers to complete the look.

The actor also kept the Covid protocols in mind and wore a mask.

Have a look at Tiger’s pics:

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Tiger Shroff was recently seen in Ahmed Khan directorial ‘Heropanti 2’ alongside Tara Sutaria and Nawazuddin Siddiqui. The film was about Babloo (Tiger Shroff) who is a computer genius and Inaaya (Tara Sutaria), a self-made billionaire. The two fall in love but due to unforeseen circumstances they suddenly part ways. Things take an interesting turn when they are reunited and what follows is action, drama, romance, and edge-of-the-seat thrills.

The ‘War’ actor has a slew of interesting projects ahead - Vikas Bahl directorial ‘Ganapath’ starring his ‘Heropanti’ co-star Kriti Sanon as the leading lady. The film is produced by Vikas Bahl, Jackky Bhagnani, Vashu Bhagnani, and Deepshikha Deshmukh under the banners of Good Co. Production and Pooja Entertainment. The actor will also be seen in Ali Abbas Zafar’s ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ and Rohit Dhawan’s ‘Rambo’, which is the Hindi adaptation of the 1982 Hollywood classic of the same name which featured Sylvester Stallone. In a recent conversation with Pinkvilla, Tiger had informed that he will start shooting for Rambo before he begins work on his movie with Akshay Kumar.