Tiger Shroff & Krishna Shroff are mom Ayesha’s ‘rockstars’ as she captures them enjoying the weather; See Pic

Tiger Shroff and Krishna Shroff are among the popular siblings in Bollywood. A photo was shared by mom Ayesha Shroff on social media where Tiger and Krishna can be seen chilling on their balcony together.

If there are two siblings in Bollywood who can be termed as fitness lovers, they are Tiger Shroff and Krishna Shroff. The two star kids never fail to leave fans in awe of their love for fitness and whenever they share videos of working out together, it inspires their followers. Even their mom Ayesha Shroff dotes on the sibling duo and often shares photos of their candid moments on social media. Once again, mom Ayesha caught her children candidly in a beautiful photo and left fans in awe.

Taking to Instagram, Ayesha Shroff dropped a sweet photo of Tiger and Krishna sitting on the balcony of their apartment and enjoying the cool breeze. As Tiger and Krishna admired the hues of the sky, mom Ayesha captured them in the frame in a candid moment. Tiger can be seen pointing to the sky while Krishna is seen sitting next to him. The sibling duo’s photo has been leaving fans in awe and even and Jackie Shroff loved it.

Ayesha wrote, “My rockstars @apnabhidu @kishushroff @tigerjackieshroff.” Fans too commented on the same and missed Ayesha Shroff and Jackie Shroff in the frame. Meanwhile, amid the lockdown, Tiger, Jackie, Ayesha and Krishna have been spending time together. Initially, Jackie Shroff was at his farmhouse but later returned to the city. On the work front, Tiger was last seen in Baaghi 3 with . Now, he will be seen in Heropanti 2. It will be helmed by Ahmed Khan and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. It is slated to release on July 16, 2021.

Here is Tiger Shroff and Krishna Shroff’s photo:

