Tiger Shroff is Krishna Shroff’s ‘protector’ as she shares an adorable childhood photo of him holding onto her

Tiger Shroff and Krishna Shroff are among the fittest siblings in Bollywood. Krishna took to social media to share a cute childhood photo with her brother that is bound to melt your hearts.

Among the several popular Bollywood siblings, if there is one duo that manages to leave netizens in awe of their bond, it is Tiger Shroff and Krishna Shroff. Known to be one of the fittest sibling duos, Tiger and Krishna often share adorable photos with each other on social media that leave fans rooting for them. Not just this, sometimes, the siblings may workout together and that becomes a sight to behold for fans as their common love for fitness is well known.

Being the elder one, Tiger has been protective of his little sister Krishna and she shared proof of the same from her childhood. Taking to Instagram, Krishna shared an adorable photo of the Baaghi 3 star as a toddler who is seen holding onto his baby sister in his arms. Seeing the cute photo of Tiger protectively holding onto Krishna as she sits, is an adorable sight. The adorable throwback to Krishna and Tiger’s childhood gives fans a glimpse of their eternal bond of love.

Krishna shared the same on social media and wrote, “My Protector. Love You @TigerJackieShroff.” Earlier, Tiger and Krishna’s mom Ayesha Shroff even dropped adorable glimpses of the two on her social media handle from childhood days. The photos went viral and even could not resist liking them.

Take a look at Tiger and Krishna’s childhood photo:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Tiger was last seen in Baaghi 3 with , Riteish Deshmukh and Ankita Lokhande. The film managed to impress fans. However, due to the COVID 19 lockdown, the run was cut short. Now, Shroff will be seen in Heropanti 2. The film is helmed by Ahmed Khan and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. It will be released on July 16, 2021.

