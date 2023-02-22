Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon, Amitabh Bachchan's Ganapath: Part 1 release date announced with a fierce teaser

Tiger Shroff has been creating a massive buzz in the town for his upcoming projects and one of them is Ganapath: Part 1. The action drama will witness Tiger in the titular role alongside Kriti Sanon and Amitabh Bachchan and the actor has been working hard for the same. While his massive fan following is looking forward to the release of Ganapath: Part 1, Tiger has added to their excitement as he shared yet another teaser of the film announcing the release date. Tiger Shroff announces release date of Ganapath: Part 1

Tiger Shroff took to his Instagram handle to share the teaser of Ganapath: Part 1. The teaser begins with a blurry vision of a crowd cheering ‘Ganapath’. Then comes the visual of Tiger flaunting his perfectly carved body and muscles. Wearing a black vest that rips off from his abs giving a sneak peek into his body, the actor looks fiery. The video then zooms into his arms and with a spark the release date of this film appears on his chiselled arms '20.10.23’. Sharing this teaser, Tiger wrote, “Aisi ek duniya jahaan aatank ka hai raaj, wahaan Ganapath Aa Raha Hai banke apne logo ki awaaz. Unleashing the magnanimous entertainer #GanapathOn20thOctober 2023! In cinemas this Dussehra.” Check out Tiger Shroff’s post:

Ganapath: Part 1 To note, apart from Tiger, Ganapath: Part 1 will also star Kriti Sanon in the lead. The movie had hit the floors in the UK in November and has finished the ‘mammoth schedule’ today. Interestingly, Ganapath: Part 1 will mark Tiger’s second collaboration with Kriti after their debut movie Heropanti. Not just Tiger, Kriti will also be seen performing some high-octane action sequences in the movie.

