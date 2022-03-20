Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon give a sneak peak of their night time 'Ganapath' shoot schedule; PICS

Late last year, Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon began filming for Ganapath in the United Kingdom, and Pinkvilla had exclusively reported that actor Rahman has been cast as junior Shroff's father in this future thriller. "Time for some more action, more dhamaka, Welcoming my leading lady, Jassi, as she begins the UK schedule of #Ganapath. Can't wait to reunite with you @kritisanon!”" Tiger wrote on Instagram to welcome Kriti on the set. Now, it seems the Ganapath preparation is in full swing as just on Saturday, both Kriti and Tiger shared a glimpse of their night-time shooting for the upcoming movie on their Instagram stories.

In the boomerang that she shared on her Instagram story, Kriti looked quite gorgeous with their effortlessly beautiful hair and kohl-rimmed eyes. Along with the clip, Kriti wrote, “Ganapath night shoot.” On the other hand, our loved hunk Tiger shared a selfie of half his gorgeous face giving us a peak of Tiger’s beautiful light brown eyes and his bearded face. Along with the story, he wrote a short note, “#Ganpath”. Yep, good job Tiger and Kriti - you have got us all hyped now!

Check Kriti's story HERE

Check Tiger's story HERE:

Meanwhile, apart from Ganapath, both Tiger and Kriti have an interesting lineup of films ahead. Before Ganapath, Tiger was shooting for Ahmed Khan’s Sajid Nadiadwala backed Heropanti 2 in the Queen’s City. This Jackky Bhagnani production reunites Tiger and Kriti eight years after they first worked together on the 2014 romantic-action film, Heropanti. Besides Ganapath and Heropanti 2, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan featuring Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff was recently announced. On the other hand, Kriti has Bachchhan Paandey, Adipurush, and Bhediya in her kitty.

