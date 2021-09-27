Tiger Shroff & Kriti Sanon starrer Ganapath to release on Christmas weekend 2022; Motion poster inside

Ever since the Maharashtra government has announced that the theatres would be allowed to open, filmmakers have gone on a release date announcing spree. All those who were waiting for the theatres to open so that they could make way for their film into the big screens have gone all out to make the official announcement. Tiger Shroff fans now it is time for you to rejoice as the official release date of his movie Ganapath has been announced and it is on December 23 2022.

The makers of Ganapath shared a motion poster on YouTube that features Tiger Shroff in it. As always the young star looks fit. In the motion poster, Tiger Shroff can be seen wearing a red shirt with an abstract pattern on it and he is wrapping a piece of cloth in his hand. The actor looks rugged and raw in the poster and he can be heard saying in Hindi that since God and people have asked him to come, he is coming. The title of this video on YouTube reveals that the release date of the movie is going to be December 23, 2022. It is going to be a festive time and the makers are planning to make the most of the Christmas weekend.

Take a look:

Tiger Shroff is currently in UK shooting for his upcoming movie Heropanti 2. The film is currently being shot in the UK and Tara Sutaria also is a part of the schedule. She too has been sharing glimpses from the sets on her Instagram handle. Heropanti 2 marks the second collaboration between Tiger and Tara after Student Of The Year 2. The film is helmed by Ahmed Khan and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala.

