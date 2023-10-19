Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon take action to new level in Ganapath: A Hero Is Born; the audiences are in for a treat

The early reactions for Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon‘s highly anticipated actioner Ganapath: A Hero Is Born have finally arrived, and the audiences are in for a treat. The film directed by Vikas Bahl is all set to hit theatres on October 20.

Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon impress audience with top-notch action in Ganapath

Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon have taken action to a new Level in Ganapath and the sizzling chemistry between them will make you fall short of your breaths. The high-octane action sequences are nothing short of mind-blowing, leaving you on the edge of your seat with each punch, kick, and stunt. Kriti has never looked this hot on-screen.

The film has a special surprise for the audiences, but we will not give away much. While the direction falls slightly short in places, the emotions takes precedence over the storyline. Total Seeti Maar performances, worth your watch!

Pooja Entertainment presents Ganapath: A Hero Is Born in association with Good Co., directed by Vikas Bahl. The film is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, and Vikas Bahl.

