Tiger Shroff, Kriti's Ganapath producer Jackky Bhagnani on UK shoot amid Omicron: Created stricter bio-bubble

Ganapath’s team came back to India after completing a busy shooting programme in London. As cases of the Omicron variant of COVID 19 spiked all across the UK in the last month of 2021, producer Jackky Bhagnani acknowledged in a recent chat with a daily that shooting the Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon-led action packed flick was far from simple. He also added that the first few weeks of shooting were 'brilliant'. The team began working on the film in October. Then he said the cases of the Omicron variant started spreading like wildfire in the last two weeks. "We created a much stricter bio-bubble to ensure there were no disruptions in our schedule,” he emphasised.

Bhagnani, whose Bell Bottom was one of the first few Bollywood movies to be released following the pandemic's initial wave in 2020, told Mid-Day that he applied what he learned from the production here. He shared that the team got tested after every three days and masks were reinstated, despite the fact that frequent sanitisation of the sets had become standard procedure. Furthermore, the creators made certain that the local unit hands were placed with the rest of the squad, limiting outside involvement.

Ganapath producer told the daily, “We completed the shoot with utmost precaution and safety measures in place. Our experience of shooting Bell Bottom in [Scotland and London] came in handy.” He also expressed that as a producer, it was important to keep everyone motivated and not let the news of the new variant bog people down. Jackky said that he was grateful that Vikas Bahl's directorial endeavour in London was completed on time and without a single case detected on set.

A Vikas Bahl directorial, Ganapath, starring Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon is an action-thriller movie. Helmed by Jackky Bhagnani, Vikas Bahl, Deepshikha Deshmukh, and Vashu Bhagnani, the movie is expected to make its theatrical release on 23 December 2022.

