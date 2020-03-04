Tiger Shroff learning to walk with dad Jackie Shroff’s help in THIS unseen photo is all things love; See Pic

Tiger Shroff and Jackie Shroff share an endearing father-son relationship. Recently, on Baaghi 3 star’s birthday, his close ones shared endearing photos from Tiger’s childhood that are just too cute to handle. Check it out.

Among the most popular action stars in Bollywood, Tiger Shroff has managed to create his place in the hearts of people with his dance moves and slick stunts in films like Heropanti, War and Baaghi. However, the brave and daring actor is a complete family guy who dotes on his father Jackie Shroff. Recently, on Jackie Shroff’s birthday, the Baaghi 3 actor had penned a heartfelt note for the senior star and mentioned how proud he is of him and his achievements.

Now, recently on Tiger’s 30th birthday, several childhood photos of the action star were shared by their close friends on social media. One of the photos that surfaced on social media was of little Tiger learning to walk with his dad Jackie’s help. In the endearing photo, we can see a younger Jackie holding onto Tiger’s hands while the little one laughs and tries to walk. Along with Tiger, little Rinzing Denzongpa can also be seen in the adorable photo.

(Also Read: Happy Birthday Tiger Shroff: Disha Patani wishes her ‘Baagh'; Says he'll always be frightening to dance with)

Seeing the photo, we can see a heartwarming moment being captured between the father-son duo. Fans of Tiger and Jackie surely would be in awe of the Baaghi 3 star and his dad, after seeing this adorable photo.

Check it out:

Meanwhile, as of now, Jackie and Tiger have not shared screen space. However, in Baaghi 3, Tiger and Jackie will be seen together. A while back, Jackie Shroff shot for a week for Baaghi 3. Reportedly, he will be seen playing Tiger and Riteish Deshmukh’s father in the action film. Baaghi 3 also stars and Ankita Lokhande. Directed by Ahmed Khan and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, Baaghi 3 is slated to release on March 6, 2020.

Credits :Instagram

Read More