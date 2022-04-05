Tiger Shroff leaves fans impressed as he performs 13 feet high jump; WATCH

Tiger Shroff continues to impress his fans with his action-packed performances. Apart from his incredible journey in the film industry, Tiger has inspired many fans around the world with his fitness routine. Tiger’s Instagram feed is full of his workout videos which serve as a daily dose of motivation. From acing squats to performing difficult gymnastics, he is quite active in posting videos and pictures on his social media handles. Speaking of which, Tiger took to his photo-sharing application and shared yet another fitness video.

Tiger treated his fans to a video in which he can be seen acing continuous backflips. Not only this, but the actor also attempted to touch a pipe that was at the height of 13 feet. Sharing it, he wrote, “I think i got my fat ass pretty highhh up there today…that pipe is around 13 feet maybe..getting my old strength back yayyy”. As usual, his fans rushed to comment section and praised the actor’s strength. Many celebrities from the film industry also commented. Actor Vindu Dara Singh commented, “Fat ass? Don’t joke around others are sensitive," with laughing emoticons. Film producer Atul Kasbekar also commented, “I have friends in the NBA mate. And the net is a mere ten feet. I mean in case."

Click HERE to see.

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Tiger has several projects in his pipeline. The actor is currently working on Heropanti 2 which happens to be the sequel to his debut movie. The movie also stars Tara Sutaria and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the lead and is slated to release on April 29 this year. He also has Baaghi 2, Bade Miya Chote Miya, and Ganapath.

Also Read: Disha Patani gets papped with rumoured BF Tiger Shroff, dad Jackie Shroff & his family at an event; PICS

