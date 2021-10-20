Tiger Shroff lets his stylish look do all the talking in new PICS from the sets of Heropanti 2

Tiger Shroff is very busy these days. He has been shooting back to back for his upcoming films. The actor has many films lined up in his kitty. Among them, Heropanti 2 was making a lot of buzzes. He has kick-started the shooting for the same. Today, sharing more updates on the action drama, Tiger shared a series of pictures on his Instagram handle. Well, he is looking super stylish in monochrome photos. Fans are left in awe of his style and have been dropping emojis in the comment section.

The actor does not have given any elaborate caption but has just written ‘H2’. In the photos, he is seen wearing a white shirt paired with black pants. Fans have dropped heart and fire emojis. In the film some parts have been shot in the UK. Tara Sutaria had shared pictures on her social handle too. Heropanti 2 marks the second collaboration between Tiger and Tara after Student Of The Year 2. The film is helmed by Ahmed Khan and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala.

Tiger also shared a poster of his upcoming film in which he was seen on the roof of the car with a gun and Tara was seen seated in the driver's seat. The film is releasing next year during Eid.