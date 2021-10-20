Tiger Shroff lets his stylish look do all the talking in new PICS from the sets of Heropanti 2
The actor does not have given any elaborate caption but has just written ‘H2’. In the photos, he is seen wearing a white shirt paired with black pants. Fans have dropped heart and fire emojis. In the film some parts have been shot in the UK. Tara Sutaria had shared pictures on her social handle too. Heropanti 2 marks the second collaboration between Tiger and Tara after Student Of The Year 2. The film is helmed by Ahmed Khan and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala.
Tiger also shared a poster of his upcoming film in which he was seen on the roof of the car with a gun and Tara was seen seated in the driver's seat. The film is releasing next year during Eid.
Take a look at the post here:
On the work front, Tiger will be next seen in Baaghi 4, Ganapath, and Rambo. In Ganapath, he will be reuniting with Kriti Sanon for the second time. Both had earlier worked in Heropanti which was also their debut film.
Also Read: Tiger Shroff ups his coolness quotient on Heropanti 2 sets in new PICS; Jackie Shroff and Ayesha react