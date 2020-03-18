Tiger Shroff lights up the internet in times of Coronavirus by replying to a little fan who wanted to meet him

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Tiger Shroff has a huge fan following and many of his fans are kids. Recently, the Baaghi 3 star won the internet by replying to a little kid who cut out his film’s poster from the local paper and wanted to meet him. Check it out.

In the current times of Coronavirus Pandemic, countries are battling the fatal disease in their own way. While Bollywood has come to a standstill owing to a complete shutdown of shoots in Mumbai, it looks like Tiger Shroff’s fan frenzy is in no way going to stop. The star who was recently seen in Baaghi 3 has a huge fan following and most of Tiger’s fans are little kids who love to see him do action on the big screen.

On Wednesday, Tiger, however, managed to make it special for a little fan who wanted to meet him. Tiger’s fan club tweeted a video of a little 3-year-old boy who wanted to meet him. In the video, we get to see the little boy holding a newspaper cut out of Baaghi 3’s poster in which Tiger is seen flaunting his ripped muscles and taking on the terrorists in Syria with guns. The little fan can be seen telling his parents that he wants to crawl into the poster to meet ‘Tiger uncle.’ Not just this, the kid mentioned that he wants to sleep with Tiger’s Baaghi 3 poster.

Shroff happen to see the video and his response to the same lights up the internet in the grave times of Coronavirus. Tiger wrote back to the fan, “So sweet god bless him would love to meet soon stay safe for now lots of love say hi to him.”

Check out Tiger’s reply to a 3-year-old:

So sweet god bless him would love to meet soon stay safe for now lots of love say hi to him https://t.co/8n646EJHAo — Tiger Shroff (@iTIGERSHROFF) March 18, 2020

Hhh this so sweet Tiger Shroff Uncle, Gun Gun krta hai

Mujhy Akhbaar kai aandar ghusna hai Uncle sai melna hai . So cute yaar. Lot's Of Love.@iTIGERSHROFF #tigershroff #tiger https://t.co/xKEnLflWef — TeamTIGER™ (@TIGERWorldTeam) March 18, 2020

It isn’t the first time that Tiger has won hearts with his humility. Often when fans bump into him during shoots or at the gym, Shroff obliges them with photos and never lets them leave disappointedly. Meanwhile, on Wednesday, Tiger released the video of his song I Am A Disco Dancer 2.0 and won hearts with his cool swag and killer moves. On the work front, he will soon kick off the shooting of Heropanti 2. Directed by Ahmed Khan and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, Heropanti 2 will release on July 16, 2021.

