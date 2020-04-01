Tiger Shroff on lockdown’s impact on Baaghi 3’s BO: I’m half disappointed as it couldn’t reach its potential

Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor’s Baaghi 3 was one of the releases in March 2020 before Coronavirus lockdown. While it was off to a great start, Baaghi 3’s box office severely was affected by the lockdown. Here’s what Tiger has to say about it.

Coronavirus lockdown didn’t just impact the lives of millions of people across the world, it also affected movie business. Tiger Shroff and starrer Baaghi 3 was one of the Bollywood films that released before the lockdown and was off to a great start. Being 2020 biggest opener, the Day 1 collection exceeded any other film’s opening day BO. However, due to the theatre shutdown due to the Coronavirus outbreak, Tiger’s film suffered. In a recent chat, Tiger opened up about his thoughts on the same.

In a chat with Hindustan Times, Tiger shared that he was extremely touched by the love that Baaghi 3 got amid the lockdown and that people flocked to the theatres to see the film. However, the action star added that the safety of his fans and citizens, in general, came first and hence, he is satisfied to some extent with wherever Baaghi 3 stood before the lockdown. Shroff even mentioned that by the news of virus spreading came out, Baaghi 3’s box office had taken a backseat in his head. Tiger even mentioned a possibility of Baaghi 3’s re-release post the Coronavirus crisis gets over.

On the box office collections till shutdown date, Tiger was left overwhelmed by love of his fans. But mentioned that their safety was more important. He said, “Considering we were and still are going through a world crisis, our audiences came out in large numbers until the theatres shut down. That really got me overwhelmed with their love for our film, but honestly at that point, for me, the safety of our citizens was my primary thought. I couldn’t think or process anything of the film’s box office because the virus was spreading all over and the film in my head had already taken a back seat as it was important that people stayed indoors and were safe.”

Tiger said, “I am half disappointed because our hard work couldn’t reach it’s potential. However, I am satisfied because the bigger picture is the safety of our people and the government has made amazing decisions to follow that through. Let’s see, once the situation settles, perhaps we may re-release.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Baaghi 3 collected Rs 93 Crore at the box office before the theatre shutdown and was off to a great start. One of the major USPs of the film was Tiger’s action and Shraddha and his chemistry. The film was directed by Ahmed Khan and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. Moving on, Tiger will be seen next in Heropanti 2 with Ahmed and Sajid. It is slated to release on July 16, 2021.

Credits :Hindustan Times

