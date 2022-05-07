Tiger Shroff looks battle ready as he shares video of him doing stunts; Fans call him 'Best action hero'

Apart from giving an incredible list of interesting movies, Tiger Shroff is known for performing unique stunts with ease. Tiger is one of the most talented actors in the industry right now with a huge fan following. Currently, he is basking in the success of his recently released Heropanti 2 alongside Tara Sutaria. Tiger is also super active on his Instagram where he regularly shares his updates, glimpses of his busy life and his dashing pictures. On Friday, he shared a beautiful video and revealed something special.

In the video, we could see Tiger boxing for a scene in a movie. His oh-so-perfect, drool-worthy abs were on full display and might we just add, we absolutely died. Along with the reel, Tiger had a sweet confession. Of course, Tiger's amazing video went viral within seconds as fans poured in their love from all over. Everyone flooded Tiger's comment section with compliments for the talented actor.

Meanwhile, after Heropanti 2, Tiger Shroff is currently making headlines after he was roped in for the Bollywood adaptation of Hollywood classic Rambo starring Sylvester Stallone. Given his love for action sequences, many have touted him to be a perfect fit for the movie. The Student of The Year 2 actor also asserted that Rambo is going to be different from what he has done so far. “It has been in the making for a very long time. Though it's too early to talk about it right now, one thing is for sure. It is going to be very different from everything that I have done before. I know it's very hard to believe but you will see something soon enough and know why I am saying this,” Tiger said.

