Tiger Shroff looks charming as he interacts with fans and asks them about his beard amid the lockdown; Watch

Amid the Coronavirus lockdown, Tiger Shroff who looks charming donning a grey t-shirt on this selfie video questions his fans about his beard.

As the entire country has been resorting to self-quarantine and social distancing during the COVID-19 lockdown period, Tiger has also been doing the same at his home. The actor has been making the best use of his time by sharing some unique workout videos, dance videos and some stunning throwback pictures. Recently, the Baaghi actor was spending some time with his sister Krishna Shroff at home and while doing so, the two enjoyed a sunset together in their balcony. Tiger never fails to keep in touch with his fans on social media from time to time.

Amid the Coronavirus lockdown, Bollywood celebrities are trying to have some fun interactions with their fans on social media. And now Tiger has interacted with his fans by asking them a unique question. The actor who looks charming donning a grey t-shirt on this selfie video questions his fans about his beard. He is asking fans, "Beard Yay or Nay". We wonder what fans must have commented on this question. Meanwhile, in a recent video, Tiger had asked his fans indirectly to follow the directives of the COVID-19 lockdown for all the unsung and selfless warriors (doctors, nurses, etc.) who are still outside trying to control the entire situation.

On the work front, Tiger Shroff’s next project is Heropanti 2 which is a sequel of the 2014 movie of the same name. His first look from the much-anticipated movie has already been revealed a long time back much to the excitement of his fans. The actor will be collaborating with Sajid Nadiadwala and Ahmed Khan again for this movie which is scheduled to be released on July 16, 2021. The female lead for Heropanti 2 is yet to be announced.

