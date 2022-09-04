Tiger Shroff looks dapper in black suit and shades; Kriti Sanon, Ayesha Shroff REACT

Tiger Shroff is one of the most talented and hardworking actors in Bollywood right now. The 31-year-old actor has a strong filmography and has done some amazing work in the Hindi film industry including films like War, Heropanti and Baaghi franchise. He, who was recently seen at popular chat show Koffee With Karan 7 alongwith Heropanti co-star Kriti Sanon, has dropped new pictures of himself and in the process uplifted the mood of his fans over the weekend.

Tiger Shroff’s Instagram Post

On Sunday, while everyone is occupied in their respective weekend modes, Tiger Shroff managed to attract attention of his fans by sporting his black coloured coat with black pants. With a pinch on elegance and grace on his face, Tiger surely aced the look by pairing it up with his black coloured shades.

Recently, Tiger’s rumoured girlfriend Disha Patani had dropped pictures of herself wearing a tightly fitted black attire that began trending on social media. Many of the users appreciated Baaghi actress for her fashion sense. Notably, both Tiger and Disha have made a fashion statement with their black attires. So, is something brewing between the two? Only time will tell.

Ayesha Shroff on Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani’s Pictures

Notably, on both these posts, Tiger’s mother Ayesha Shroff dropped her heartfelt comments. On Tiger’s post today, mom Ayesha wrote ‘Wowwwwww’ with a bunch of heart emojis along with it. Earlier this week, Ayesha wrote ‘Stunning’ on Disha’s black coloured attire.

Tiger has been making headlines after he shared on Karan Johar's Koffee With Karan 7 that he is single and is infatuated by Shraddha Kapoor. Disha has never reacted to such reports and not sure if she'll do so this time. But Tiger's mom Ayesha Shroff is extremely fond of Disha and posted a cute comment on the latter's latest set of photos on Thursday. Disha posted a series of hot photos in a black bodycon dress on September 1. While Tiger has not reacted to Disha's photos, his mom, Ayesha Shroff commented, "Stunnnnnning", with lovestruck eyes emojis.

Work-wise, Tiger will be next seen in Ganapath. On the other hand, Patani was last seen in Mohit Suri's Ek Villain Returns alongside Tara Sutaria, Arjun Kapoor, and John Abraham. She has also completed her part in Karan Johar's Yodha opposite Sidharth Malhotra. She is also the female lead in Ekta Kapoor's production KTina.

