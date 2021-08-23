Tiger Shroff looks dapper in monochrome PIC as he posts a look from Heropanti 2; See Disha Patani's reaction

Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff made his acting debut in 2014 with the film ‘Heropanti’, which also starred Kriti Sanon in the lead. Over the years, Tiger has gained massive popularity and has a huge fan following. The actor has carved out his unique space in the film world with his action stunts both on-screen and off-screen. In fact, Tiger will be next seen in another actioner, ‘Heropanti 2’, the shooting for which kickstarted in March this year. A few moments back, Tiger shared a look from his film on social media, which has fans gushing over him.

Taking to Instagram, Tiger posted a stunning portrait of himself in black and white. The ‘Baaghi’ actor can be seen donning a crisp suit, while his bearded face has hints of a rugged look. Tiger has a pair of sunglasses on, as he stares at the camera lens with a rather stern look. Sharing the photo, Tiger captioned it as ‘H2’, which in all probability refers to his upcoming film, ‘Heropanti 2’. In a few moments, after he posted the picture on Instagram, fans and friends flooded it with likes and comments.

The comments were filled with fire and red heart emojis. One fan wrote, “Hotness overload”, while another one’s comment read, “Super sir”. Sister Krishna Shroff too commented with a heart-eyed emoji, while rumoured ladylove and Bollywood actress Disha Patani dropped a fire emoji.

Have a look at Tiger’s post here:

Along with Tiger, Heropanti 2 will feature his ‘Student Of The Year 2’ co-actor Tara Sutaria, and ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’ actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui. Apart from ‘Heropanti 2’, Tiger has ‘Ganapath Part 1’, ‘Rambo 1’ and ‘Baaghi 4’ in the pipeline.

