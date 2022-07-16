Tiger Shroff looks dashing as he flaunts his perfectly toned abs in new video; WATCH

Tiger Shroff is one of the leading actors in the film industry. Starting from his debut film Heropanti and following it with the very successful Baaghi series and War, the actor has given some major hits in the early years of his career. Apart from being an actor, he is also known for his amazing body and ripped abs as well as his exceptional dance moves and gymnastic skills. His chiselled abs make many women fall weak for him and the hottie never leaves an opportunity to show them off to his followers. Speaking of which, the 32-year-old actor yet again posted a video of him flaunting his abs in an unbuttoned white blazer.

Tiger donned a white unbuttoned blazer and paired it with white pant and a pair of cool glasses and must say, the actor looked dashing as ever in the video. As soon as the War actor dropped the video on his Instagram handle, his fans and followers flooded his comment section with fire and heart emojis.

Click here to see Tiger’s post:

Tiger is often in the news for his rumoured relationship with Bollywood diva Disha Patani. Although they are yet to come out in the open about it, their social media PDAs, dinner dates and outings speak volumes about their secret love affair.

On the work front, Tiger was last seen in ‘Heropanti 2’ co-starring Tara Sutari. The film received mixed reviews from the audience and the critics alike. Next, he will be seen in Vikas Bahl directorial ‘Ganapath: Part One’ which also stars Kriti in the lead role. The film is produced by Vikas Bahl, Jackky Bhagnani, Vashu Bhagnani, and Deepshikha Deshmukh under the banners of Good Co. Production and Pooja Entertainment.

The actor will also be seen in Ali Abbas Zafar’s ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ and Rohit Dhawan’s ‘Rambo’, which is the Hindi adaptation of the 1982 Hollywood classic of the same name which featured Sylvester Stallone.