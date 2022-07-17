Tiger Shroff looks handsome in all-black as he gets clicked in the city; PICS

Tiger Shroff is one of the fittest actors in the film industry and enjoys a massive fan following on social media. Apart from being an actor, he is also known for his amazing body and ripped abs as well as his exceptional dance moves and gymnastic skills. His chiselled abs make many women fall weak for him and the hottie never leaves an opportunity to show them off to his followers. Meanwhile, the 32-year-old actor was spotted in the city on Sunday.

The Heropanti actor looked as ripped as ever and posed for the paparazzi in style. In the pictures, Tiger opted for an all-black look as he sported a black comfy T-shirt and paired it with black casual trousers adding sunglasses and blue sneakers to complete the look.

Have a look at Tiger’s pictures:

Tiger is often in the news for his rumoured relationship with Bollywood diva Disha Patani. Although they are yet to come out in the open about it, their social media PDAs, dinner dates and outings speak volumes about their secret love affair.

On the work front, Tiger was last seen in ‘Heropanti 2’ co-starring Tara Sutari. The film received mixed reviews from the audience and the critics alike. Next, he will be seen in Vikas Bahl directorial ‘Ganapath: Part One’ which also stars Kriti in the lead role. The film is produced by Vikas Bahl, Jackky Bhagnani, Vashu Bhagnani, and Deepshikha Deshmukh under the banners of Good Co. Production and Pooja Entertainment.

The actor will also be seen in Ali Abbas Zafar’s ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ and Rohit Dhawan’s ‘Rambo’, which is the Hindi adaptation of the 1982 Hollywood classic of the same name which featured Sylvester Stallone.