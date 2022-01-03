Tiger Shroff looks hot in new sun-kissed clicks, fans say ‘Waah bete moj kardi’

Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff’s love for fitness is no secret to fans. With just one look at his lean and perfectly sculpted body, gives us a hint at how much the actor works towards maintaining it. Tiger Shroff’s Instagram profile is filled with posts of his intense body workouts and chiselled abs. Time and again, he displays his martial arts skills, be it attempting a flying kick or jumping over a tall gymnastics mat.

However, on Monday, January 3, the star left his Instagram family surprised by sharing a couple of hot shirtless pictures of himself. In the post, Tiger Shroff looks like the perfect sun-kissed baby as he gives an intense look for the camera. As soon as the pictures surfaced online, it went viral in no time. While a slew of fans hailed him as ‘hot’ and handsome, a user also commented ‘Waah bete moj kardi’. Apart from them, even mom Ayesha Shroff dropped a slew of heart emoticons in the comment section of Tiger’s post.

Take a look at it below:

This comes just days after Tiger Shroff wished his online family a Happy New Year in the hottest manner. Giving a glimpse of his perfectly sculpted muscular physique, the actor said, “May the light fall upon you and your families always, happy new year #2022.”

On the professional front, Tiger Shroff was last seen sharing the screen space alongside Shradhha Kapoor in Baaghi 3. He is now gearing up to feature in the sequel of his debut film, Heropanti. Helmed by Ahmed Khan, the movie also features Tara Sutaria in the lead role. The details of Tiger Shroff’s role in Heropanti 2 remains unclear. An official announcement of the same is yet expected from the makers. Apart from this, he also has Ganapath in the pipeline with Kriti Sanon.

